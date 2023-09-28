When the Atlanta Braves (102-56) square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET, Austin Riley will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

The Cubs are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-145). A 9.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 94 out of the 143 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 80-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (70.2% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (43.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious 14 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+115) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-154) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +275 1st 1st

