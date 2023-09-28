The Atlanta Braves (102-56) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (10-8).

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: AJ Smith-Shawver

The Braves will send Smith-Shawver to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 20-year-old right-hander.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-8) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 134 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.

Stroman heads into this game with 15 quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman is looking to pick up his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

In eight of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

