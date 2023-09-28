Eddie Rosario vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Eddie Rosario (.107 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 201 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks.
- In 81 of 138 games this season (58.7%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (19 of 138), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven home a run in 38 games this year (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.283
|AVG
|.229
|.321
|OBP
|.294
|.536
|SLG
|.377
|27
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|5
|48
|RBI
|24
|63/14
|K/BB
|55/20
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 175 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-8) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.88 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
