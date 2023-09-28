The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. Middle Tennessee is a 5.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 60.5.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (34 points allowed per game), Western Kentucky has put up better results offensively, ranking 54th in the FBS by totaling 31.8 points per game. With 358.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 85th, allowing 381.5 total yards per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Western Kentucky vs Middle Tennessee Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Kentucky -5.5 -110 -110 60.5 -105 -115 -225 +185

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Out of Middle Tennessee's four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Middle Tennessee has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Middle Tennessee has entered three games this season as the underdog by +185 or more and is in those contests.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 911 yards (227.8 ypg) to lead Middle Tennessee, completing 70.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 42 carries with one touchdown.

Jaiden Credle is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 188 yards, or 47 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Elijah Metcalf's 192 receiving yards (48 yards per game) are a team high. He has 22 receptions on 26 targets with one touchdown.

Holden Willis has caught 13 passes and compiled 142 receiving yards (35.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s nine receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 129 yards (32.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Sam Brumfield leads the team with two sacks, and also has one TFL and seven tackles.

Middle Tennessee's tackle leader, Jakobe Thomas, has seven tackles this year.

Deonte Stanley has a team-leading one interception to go along with one pass defended.

