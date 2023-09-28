In the matchup between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Thursday, September 28 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Hilltoppers to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Western Kentucky 32, Middle Tennessee 26

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Raiders based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Blue Raiders are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season.

Two of the Blue Raiders' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Middle Tennessee games this year is 10.5 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hilltoppers' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Hilltoppers have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Hilltoppers have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Western Kentucky games average 64.8 total points per game this season, 4.3 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Blue Raiders vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Kentucky 31.8 34 46.5 23 17 45 Middle Tennessee 21 31 29 22.5 13 39.5

