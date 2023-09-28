Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to put money on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.

Games in Tennessee Today

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Western Kentucky (-7)

Western Kentucky (-7) Western Kentucky Moneyline: -275

-275 Middle Tennessee Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 59.5

