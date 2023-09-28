Fans watching from Tennessee will have their eyes on the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Tennessee Volunteers, which is one of many solid options on the Week 5 college football schedule.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, September 28

Thursday, September 28 Venue: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Western Kentucky (-6.5)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Austin Peay Governors at Lindenwood Lions

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Hunter Stadium

Hunter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Boise State Broncos at Memphis Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-3.5)

No. 23 Missouri Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: FirstBank Stadium

FirstBank Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-13.5)

Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Gibbs Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Tennessee State Tigers at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-12)

