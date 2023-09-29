How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, September 29
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's AFL slate has lots in store. Among those games is Sydney Swans squaring off against Carlton Blues.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Sydney Swans at Carlton Blues
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
St. Kilda Saints at Western Bulldogs
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 5:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Port Adelaide Power at West Coast Eagles
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Essendon Bombers at Collingwood Magpies
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
