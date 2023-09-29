Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Blount County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Bearden High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at William Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
