Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Carroll County, Tennessee this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Decatur County Riverside High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
