Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Carter County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Cloudland High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock County High School at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Walker High School at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.