This week, there's high school football on the docket in Gibson County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

    • Gibson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Adamsville High School at Milan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Milan, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Gibson County High School at Stewart County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Dover, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

