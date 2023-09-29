This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Giles County, Tennessee. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Giles County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Giles County High School at Watertown High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29

6:50 PM CT on September 29 Location: Watertown, TN

Watertown, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinwood High School at Richland High School