Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Greene County, Tennessee this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Seymour High School at South Greene High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cloudland High School at North Greene High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1

1A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Cumberland Gap High School at West Greene High School