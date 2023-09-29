Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamblen County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hamblen County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Hamblen County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Morristown-Hamblen High School East at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morristown-Hamblen High School West at Jefferson County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dandridge, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 1 - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
