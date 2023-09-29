Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sequoyah High School - Madisonville at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brainerd High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at Walker Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lookout Valley Middle-High School at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweetwater High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harrison, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
