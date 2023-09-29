Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football games in Knox County, Tennessee this week? We have you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Bearden High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Maryville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin-East High School at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Chattanooga Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brainerd High School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.