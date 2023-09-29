Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Lauderdale County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Heritage High School at Halls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Halls, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scotts Hill High School at Ripley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Ripley, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.