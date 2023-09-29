The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Lincoln County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.

    • Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Sequatchie County High School at Fayetteville High School

    • Game Time: 6:44 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sacred Heart of Jesus at Riverside Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

