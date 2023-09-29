Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Madison County, Tennessee this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Madison County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Jackson South Side High School at Bolivar Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Bolivar, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    University School of Jackson at Northpoint Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:52 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Southaven, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sacred Heart of Jesus at Riverside Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Fayetteville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

