Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Roane County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Greenback School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loudon High School at Roane County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tellico Plains High School at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenback School at Rockwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rockwood, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.