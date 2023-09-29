Sean Murphy vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .253 with 21 doubles, 21 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58.1% of his 105 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this year (35.2%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.255
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.364
|.446
|SLG
|.516
|19
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|38
|54/25
|K/BB
|44/22
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.99 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Williams (6-10) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 5.55 ERA in 141 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went two innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.55, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.