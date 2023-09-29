This week, there's high school football on the docket in Sevier County, Tennessee. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Montgomery County
  • Rutherford County
  • Davidson County

    • Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Seymour High School at South Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pigeon Forge High School at Johnson County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mountain City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.