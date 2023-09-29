Tennessee BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the set "total." That's all there is to it.

Games to Bet on Today

Louisville Cardinals vs. NC State Wolfpack

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: NC State (-3.5)

NC State (-3.5) NC State Moneyline: -175

-175 Louisville Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 55.5

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV Channel: MASN (Watch on Fubo)

MASN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Orioles (-135)

Orioles (-135) Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox (+110)

Red Sox (+110) Total: 8

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California TV Channel: BSW (Watch on Fubo)

BSW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Angels (-150)

Angels (-150) Moneyline Underdog: Athletics (+125)

Athletics (+125) Total: 8

Utah Utes vs. Oregon State Beavers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-4)

Oregon State (-4) Oregon State Moneyline: -185

-185 Utah Moneyline: +155

+155 Total: 44.5

Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Guardians (-115)

Guardians (-115) Moneyline Underdog: Tigers (-105)

Tigers (-105) Total: 8

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. UTEP Miners

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UTEP (-1)

UTEP (-1) UTEP Moneyline: -110

-110 Louisiana Tech Moneyline: -110

-110 Total: 50.5

New York Liberty vs. Connecticut Sun

League: WNBA

WNBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)

Liberty (-4.5) Liberty Moneyline: -175

-175 Sun Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 159.5

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SNET (Watch on Fubo)

SNET (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays (-155)

Blue Jays (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Rays (+125)

Rays (+125) Total: 7.5

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri TV Channel: BSMW (Watch on Fubo)

BSMW (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Reds (-125)

Reds (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals (+105)

Cardinals (+105) Total: 9

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago White Sox

League: MLB

MLB Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-CHI (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Padres (-145)

Padres (-145) Moneyline Underdog: White Sox (+120)

White Sox (+120) Total: 8.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.