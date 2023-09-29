Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Washington County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Daniel Boone High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Volunteer High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
