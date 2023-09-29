If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Williamson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Montgomery Central High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Fairview, TN

Fairview, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Summit High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN Conference: 4A - Region 6 - District 12

4A - Region 6 - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsboro High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Franklin Grace Christian