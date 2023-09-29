Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wilson County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information.
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Giles County High School at Watertown High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Watertown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson Central High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
