Based on our computer projections, the Austin Peay Governors will defeat the Lindenwood Lions when the two teams match up at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Austin Peay vs. Lindenwood Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Austin Peay (-6.6) 63.3 Austin Peay 35, Lindenwood 28

Austin Peay Betting Info (2022)

The Governors compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, four Governors games went over the point total.

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Lions games hit the over five out of seven times last season.

Governors vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 36 35.5 77 9 22.3 44.3 Austin Peay 30.3 25.5 63 3 19.3 33

