The Lindenwood Lions (2-2) and the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) meet at Hunter Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Lindenwood sports the 101st-ranked defense this year (35.5 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th-best with 36 points per game. From an offensive standpoint, Austin Peay is posting 378 total yards per game (46th-ranked). It ranks 73rd in the FCS defensively (370.3 total yards given up per game).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. Lindenwood Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Austin Peay vs. Lindenwood Key Statistics

Austin Peay Lindenwood 378 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.5 (15th) 370.3 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (91st) 129 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.8 (21st) 249 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.8 (36th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello leads Austin Peay with 996 yards on 94-of-132 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 69 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jevon Jackson, has carried the ball 49 times for 289 yards (72.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

CJ Evans Jr. has compiled 153 yards on 29 carries with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman has totaled 11 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 215 (53.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has three touchdowns.

Kam Thomas has racked up 157 receiving yards (39.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Tre Shackelford's 18 grabs (on 21 targets) have netted him 154 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has thrown for 847 yards, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 123 yards (30.8 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has racked up 337 yards on 64 carries while finding paydirt three times. He's also caught 10 passes for 84 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Jeff Caldwell's leads his squad with 379 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 12 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet has reeled in seven passes while averaging 30.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Spencer Redd has been the target of four passes and racked up seven grabs for 121 yards, an average of 30.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Lindenwood or Austin Peay gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.