The Chattanooga Mocs should come out on top in their game against the Wofford Terriers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Chattanooga vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-4.6) 46.8 Chattanooga 26, Wofford 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 SoCon Predictions

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs covered five times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Mocs games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mocs vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 11.8 27.0 20.0 23.0 9.0 28.3 Chattanooga 37.3 22.0 37.5 11.5 37.0 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.