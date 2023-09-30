SoCon foes meet when the Samford Bulldogs (1-3) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Seibert Stadium.

Samford ranks 40th in scoring offense (28.3 points per game) and 95th in scoring defense (34.0 points allowed per game) this season. East Tennessee State has been sputtering offensively, ranking 19th-worst with 275.0 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 325.3 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Samford Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Samford 275.0 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.0 (22nd) 325.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (98th) 162.3 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.0 (105th) 112.7 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.0 (7th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has been a dual threat for East Tennessee State this season. He has 201 passing yards (67.0 per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 124 yards (41.3 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby has 42 receiving yards (14.0 yards per game) on two catches while collecting 104 rushing yards on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Gaillardetz has collected five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 113 (37.7 yards per game). He's been targeted seven times and has one touchdown.

Will Huzzie has totaled 82 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 1,130 yards passing for Samford, completing 67.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Mychael Hamilton has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 156 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Jay Stanton has carried the ball 31 times for 142 yards (35.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chandler Smith's team-high 297 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 21 targets) with three touchdowns.

Ty King has put up a 233-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 17 passes on 17 targets.

DJ Rias has racked up 11 receptions for 160 yards, an average of 40.0 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Samford or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.