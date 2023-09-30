The Memphis Tigers (3-1) and the Boise State Broncos (2-2) play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Memphis is compiling 37.0 points per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and ranks 38th defensively with 18.8 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Boise State is putting up 27.8 points per game (76th-ranked). It ranks 105th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (30.8 points given up per game).

For more specifics of this matchup, continue reading.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Memphis Boise State 436.8 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (78th) 323.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.0 (109th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.0 (46th) 279.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (85th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 1,107 yards (276.8 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 69.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 342 yards (85.5 per game) with four scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has racked up 142 yards on 29 attempts, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's 297 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has collected 22 receptions and one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has a total of 166 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has been a dual threat for Boise State this season. He has 738 passing yards (184.5 per game) while completing 53.2% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 128 yards (32.0 ypg) on 27 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 73 times for 407 yards (101.8 per game), with six touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 285 receiving yards (71.3 per game) on 18 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Eric McAlister's 328 receiving yards (82.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 20 catches on 35 targets with three touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs' 14 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 145 yards (36.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

