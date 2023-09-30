Memphis vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Memphis vs. Boise State matchup.
Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-3.5)
|59.5
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-3.5)
|59.5
|-178
|+150
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
Memphis vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered once in three matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Boise State has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+525
|Bet $100 to win $525
