SEC opponents will clash when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) battle the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 39, South Carolina 14

Tennessee 39, South Carolina 14 Tennessee has been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

South Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Gamecocks have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)



Tennessee (-11.5) So far this year Tennessee has two victories against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

In South Carolina's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 60.5 points once this season.

This season, South Carolina has played two games with a combined score over 60.5 points.

Tennessee averages 35 points per game against South Carolina's 28.8, totaling 3.3 points over the contest's total of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.2 57.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 38.3 42 31 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 34 31.7 41 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.