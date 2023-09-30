Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) will face off against their OVC-rival, the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. The Tigers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the UT Martin vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Martin, Tennessee
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Martin Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Martin (-20.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Week 5 Odds
- Notre Dame vs Duke
- Louisville vs NC State
- Baylor vs UCF
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Michigan State vs Iowa
- USC vs Colorado
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- Kansas vs Texas
- Boise State vs Memphis
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Alabama vs Mississippi State
- UAB vs Tulane
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma
- Nevada vs Fresno State
- LSU vs Ole Miss
- West Virginia vs TCU
Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- Tennessee State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- UT Martin has covered twice in two games with a spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.