The UT Martin Skyhawks (3-1) host the Tennessee State Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between OVC foes at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. Tennessee State is a 20.5-point underdog. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this game.

UT Martin owns the 60th-ranked defense this season (26.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 12th-best with 37 points per game. Tennessee State ranks 102nd in total yards per game (292), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS with 432.3 total yards conceded per contest.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UT Martin vs Tennessee State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UT Martin -20.5 -115 -115 55.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Out of Tennessee State's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Tennessee State won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

This season, Tennessee State has won two of its three games when it is the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has been a dual threat for Tennessee State this season. He has 284 passing yards (94.7 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 162 yards (54 ypg) on 23 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Rouse has rushed for 172 yards on 44 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 107 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Dashon Davis has four receptions (on six targets) for a total of 86 yards (28.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Chevalier Brenson's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 77 yards.

Chris Walker has collected one sack to pace the team, while also recording .

Jeremiah Josephs, Tennessee State's top tackler, has nine tackles this year.

