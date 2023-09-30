The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) play a familiar opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in an SEC battle.

Tennessee is averaging 35.0 points per game on offense (37th in the FBS), and ranks 30th on defense with 17.3 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored South Carolina ranks 69th in the FBS (28.8 points per game), and it is 83rd on the other side of the ball (26.5 points allowed per game).

Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Tennessee South Carolina 463.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.8 (63rd) 302.0 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.3 (112th) 229.5 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 75.8 (127th) 234.0 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.0 (9th) 4 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 925 yards passing for Tennessee, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 135 rushing yards (33.8 ypg) on 22 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jaylen Wright has 312 rushing yards on 45 carries.

Jabari Small has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 258 yards (64.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 12 receptions for 205 yards (51.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Bru McCoy has caught 15 passes for 196 yards (49.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Squirrel White has a total of 172 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler leads South Carolina with 1,242 yards on 95-of-128 passing with seven touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 34 carries for 129 yards, or 32.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Dakereon Joyner has piled up 99 yards (on 38 carries) with four touchdowns, while also catching 12 passes for 71 yards.

Xavier Legette has collected 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 556 (139.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Eddie Lewis has caught nine passes and compiled 120 receiving yards (30.0 per game).

Trey Knox's 17 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.

