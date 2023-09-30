Tennessee vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. South Carolina matchup.
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|63.5
|-500
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|63.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Baylor vs UCF
- Kansas vs Texas
- Temple vs Tulsa
- UAB vs Tulane
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Boise State vs Memphis
- Louisville vs NC State
- USC vs Colorado
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Clemson vs Syracuse
Tennessee vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Tennessee has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
- South Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.