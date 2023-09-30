Big 12 rivals will clash when the UCF Knights (3-1) meet the Baylor Bears (1-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCF vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: UCF 35, Baylor 18
  • UCF has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
  • Baylor has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
  • The Bears have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Knights have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: UCF (-9)
  • So far this season UCF has two victories against the spread.
  • This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.
  • Baylor has one win against the spread in three games this season.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (56.5)
  • This season, three of UCF's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.
  • There has been just one game featuring Baylor this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.
  • UCF averages 38.3 points per game against Baylor's 20, totaling 1.8 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.

UCF

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.8 54 55.5
Implied Total AVG 36.8 43 30.5
ATS Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0
Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 51 51
Implied Total AVG 34.3 34.3
ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

