UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
When the UT Martin Skyhawks square off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Skyhawks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.
UT Martin vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UT Martin (-9.4)
|55.8
|UT Martin 33, Tennessee State 23
Week 5 OVC Predictions
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks have covered the spread in every game this year.
- One Skyhawks game (out of two) has hit the over this season.
Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.
- In Tigers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
Skyhawks vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UT Martin
|37
|26.8
|52
|19
|22
|34.5
|Tennessee State
|18
|31.7
|27
|25
|3
|56
