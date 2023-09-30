The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under is 55 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-13.5) 55 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-13.5) 54.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this year in five opportunities.
  • The Commodores have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
  • Missouri has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Tigers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

