The No. 23 Missouri Tigers (4-0) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-3) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under is 55 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-13.5) 55 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-13.5) 54.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this year in five opportunities.

The Commodores have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Missouri has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

