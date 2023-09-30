Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football matchups? Below, we highlight how you can see all six games involving teams from the Big Sky.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Weber State Wildcats at Northern Colorado Bears 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at Eastern Washington Eagles 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Portland State Vikings at Montana State Bobcats 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho State Bengals at Montana Grizzlies 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UC Davis Aggies at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sacramento State Hornets 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

