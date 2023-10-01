DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4. If you're trying to find Hopkins' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 4, Hopkins has 14 receptions for 153 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week: Josh Whyle (LP/illness): 0 Rec Treylon Burks (LP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 25 14 153 45 0 10.9

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0

Rep DeAndre Hopkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.