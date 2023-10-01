Titans vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 4
The Tennessee Titans' (1-2) injury report heading into their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) currently features nine players on it. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 from Nissan Stadium.
The Titans' last game was a 27-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
In their last game, the Bengals beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Elijah Molden
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Denico Autry
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Teair Tart
|DT
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Peter Skoronski
|OL
|Abdomen
|Out
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Illness
|Limited Participation In Practice
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Thumb
|Out
Other Week 4 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Titans Season Insights
- The Titans rank second-worst in total yards per game (240), but they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 344.7 total yards ceded per contest.
- The Titans rank fourth-worst in points per game (15), but they've been better defensively, ranking 15th in the NFL with 22.3 points ceded per contest.
- The Titans have been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of passing this season, ranking third-worst in passing yards (149.7 per game) and fifth-worst in passing yards surrendered (275.3 per game).
- Tennessee's run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the NFL with 69.3 rushing yards conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 90.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd.
- After forcing three turnovers (21st in NFL) and turning the ball over three times (10th in NFL) this season, the Titans have the 18th-ranked turnover margin of 0.
Titans vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 41 points
