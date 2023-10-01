How to Watch Titans vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
Titans Insights
- This year the Titans score 7.3 fewer points per game (15) than the Bengals give up (22.3).
- The Titans rack up 112.3 fewer yards per game (240) than the Bengals give up per matchup (352.3).
- This season Tennessee rushes for 61.4 fewer yards per game (90.3) than Cincinnati allows (151.7).
- This season the Titans have three turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (4).
Titans Home Performance
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 16-15
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 27-24
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 27-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NFL Network
|10/29/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|CBS
