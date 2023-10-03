The AL Wild Card Series begins Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Texas Rangers live from Tropicana Field, and airing on ABC. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers while the Rays have not named a starter.

Rays vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank sixth in MLB action with 230 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .445 slugging percentage.

The Rays have the third-best batting average in the majors (.260).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.3 runs per game (860 total runs).

The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.177).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .452 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 881.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.27) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of 1.267 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and 162 strikeouts through 120 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Glasnow is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season in this outing.

Glasnow will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Montgomery will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Away Zach Eflin Tanner Houck 9/27/2023 Red Sox W 5-0 Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 9/29/2023 Blue Jays L 11-4 Away Aaron Civale Yusei Kikuchi 9/30/2023 Blue Jays W 7-5 Away Shawn Armstrong Hyun-Jin Ryu 10/1/2023 Blue Jays W 12-8 Away Jacob Lopez Wes Parsons 10/3/2023 Rangers - Home Tyler Glasnow Jordan Montgomery 10/4/2023 Rangers - Home Zach Eflin Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin

