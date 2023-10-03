Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | The Astana Open
Sebastian Korda (No. 28 ranking) will take on Adrian Mannarino (No. 34) in the final of The Astana Open on Tuesday, October 3.
With -150 odds, Korda is the favorite against Mannarino for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +120.
Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information
- Tournament: The Astana Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: Tuesday, October 3
- Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)
- Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Sebastian Korda
|Adrian Mannarino
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+120
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|45.5%
|53.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.8
Sebastian Korda vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Monday, Korda defeated Hamad Medjedovic 6-7, 7-6, 7-6.
- In the semifinals on Monday, Mannarino beat No. 58-ranked Sebastian Ofner, winning 6-4, 6-2.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Korda has played 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.0% of them.
- In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Korda has played an average of 25.5 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 53 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Mannarino is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.
- On hard courts, Mannarino has played 31 matches and averaged 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.
- This is the first time that Korda and Mannarino have matched up in the last five years.
