Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Tennessee Titans are 17th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +180
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Titans Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Titans are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (29th).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Titans' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +8000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 15th-biggest change.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Titans have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.
- One of the Titans' four games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Titans have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, Tennessee has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.
- While the Titans rank 12th in total defense with 311.3 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fifth-worst (280 yards per game).
- The Titans rank 23rd in scoring offense (18 points per game) and eighth in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game) this year.
Titans Impact Players
- In four games, Derrick Henry has rushed for 285 yards (71.3 per game) and two TDs.
- In addition, Henry has six catches for 82 yards and zero TDs.
- Ryan Tannehill has passed for 788 yards (197.0 per game), completing 62.0%, with two touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- On the ground, Tannehill has scored one TD and gained 28 yards.
- In three games, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 receptions for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two scores.
- In four games, DeAndre Hopkins has 18 receptions for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and zero scores.
- In four games for the Titans, Denico Autry has registered 3.5 sacks and 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|W 27-3
|+3500
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
