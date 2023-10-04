The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) host a CUSA battle against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 13th-worst with 18.8 points per contest. The defense ranks 105th in the FBS (31 points allowed per game). Jacksonville State has been excelling on defense, allowing just 15 points per game (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 46th by posting 27.6 points per game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Jacksonville State 361.4 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (35th) 394 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310.8 (52nd) 127.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.4 (12th) 233.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.2 (113th) 8 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (116th) 5 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (1st)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has 1,163 pass yards for Middle Tennessee, completing 68.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 144 rushing yards (28.8 ypg) on 49 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaiden Credle has 227 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 87 yards (17.4 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Frank Peasant has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 165 yards (33 per game) with one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 235 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Holden Willis has caught 19 passes for 212 yards (42.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Justin Olson's 17 grabs have yielded 199 yards and one touchdown.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 474 yards on 45-of-74 passing with five touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 255 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has carried the ball 77 times for 505 yards, with three touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 166 receiving yards (33.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has nine receptions on 20 targets with one touchdown.

Quinton Lane has put up a 156-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 13 passes on 20 targets.

Mike Pettway's 11 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

