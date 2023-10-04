MLB Playoff Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, October 4
In a Wednesday MLB Playoff schedule that has a lot of compelling matchups, the Texas Rangers versus the Tampa Bay Rays is a game to catch.
You can find info on live coverage of today's MLB action right here.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) take on the Texas Rangers (90-72)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.276 AVG, 29 HR, 100 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+136
|8
The Minnesota Twins (87-75) play the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 66 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+116
|7.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIL Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+113
|7.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) play host to the Miami Marlins (84-77)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 8:08 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Kyle Schwarber (.197 AVG, 47 HR, 104 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.